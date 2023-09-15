Hurricane Lee and travel: Latest on flight, ferry impacts in Boston area

With Hurricane Lee getting closer to the Massachusetts coast — the storm's latest track indicates it will swipe Boston with wind and rain but won't make landfall there — travel in and out of the area is beginning to be impacted.

Flights to New England may be affected, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which was monitoring the situation on Friday.

"Severe weather can affect flights beyond the immediate area. Remember to check with your airline for your flight status and monitor fly.faa.gov," the agency said in a tweet.

Holding hands with her children Carissa Black just arrived at Logan International Airport Friday afternoon. She traveled all the way from Boise, Idaho to board a Norwegian Cruise line traveling to Nova Scotia- right in the path of Hurricane Lee.

“It’s a little nerve-racking,” said Black. “We’ll try to make the best of the experience we have," she added.

There weren't widespread cancellations at Boston's Logan International Airport as of 5:50 p.m. on Friday, according to the FlightAware MiseryMap.

Massachusetts isn't expected to take a direct hit from the storm, but there will be coastal impacts.

Ferry service, however, was already being affected in Boston and down the Cape.

There were cancellations in effect or planned for MBTA ferries Friday and Saturday — all trips on the Lynn route were canceled both days, while the East Boston, Charlestown and Hingham/Hull routes were ending trips Friday evening. Service on the Winthrop and Hingham-Rowes Wharf routes was unaffected.

The Steamship Authority was monitoring conditions for its routes to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, with service expected to be suspended on the Nantucket route starting Friday night through most of Sunday. The Martha's Vineyard route will be on a case-by-case basis Saturday. Fees for cancellations and trip changes were canceled through Sunday.

Residents and boaters on Cape Cod were making last minute preparations on Friday afternoon with the wind and waves whipping from Hurricane Lee offshore.

Chatham’s harbormaster said between 600 and 700 boats were pulled out of the water for the storm.

“It’s pretty rough out there now and I’m worried I’m in front of rocks, a rock wall, so if [my boat] happened to get broken loose I’d end up on the rocks and side, so it’s not a really great place to stay,” Chatham resident and boater Bill Mulgrew said.

Residents were bracing for minor flooding and possible power outages late Friday into Saturday.

Eversource said they have crews on standby -- they increased staff and brought in outside contractors.

“We monitor the storms and our outage activity across all of Eversource and we’ll move people where we need to,” Craig Hallstrom, Eversource president of regional electric operations, said during a news conference on Thursday.

Town officials said based on the storm shifting a little more east, the wind direction, and tide at the time of the storm's pass, they were only advising residents in flood-prone areas to seek shelter elsewhere.

Both Massachusetts and Maine have issued states of emergency in order to be ready for the storm's impacts, which may include power outages and flooding.

Utilities in Massachusetts are getting ready in case Hurricane Lee knocks out power and coastal communities are bracing for big waves.