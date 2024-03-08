Hypothermic hiker rescued after falling, losing sneaker on Mt. Washington

A Kentucky man had to be rescued by conservation officers after falling and hitting his head and face and losing a sneaker while hiking on New Hampshire's Mount Washington on Thursday.

Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said 23-year-old Joabe Barbosa, of Kentucky, was hiking Mount Washington when he went off trail and into the Ammonusuc Ravine. While descending into the ravine, he fell and hit his head and face, lost one of his sneakers and became hypothermic.

Barbosa called 911 and asked for help. The call, and Barbosa's GPS coordinates, were sent to a Fish and Game conservation officer, which showed that he was well off trail in a drainage ravine alongside one of the tributaries of the Ammonusuc River, just north of the Ammonusuc Ravine Trail at about 3,600 feet in elevation.

Barbosa was located by conservation officers and a volunteer EMT from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue almost four hours later, around 10:30 p.m. He was given boots, food, warm drink, proper winter gear and a headlamp and escorted back to the trail and then to the Cog Railway parking lot.

The rescue crew arrived at the Cog Railway base station shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday. Twin Mountain Ambulance responded to the scene and treated Barbosa for his injuries. He was then taken to Littleton Regional Health Care for further treatment.

Fish and Game officials said Barbosa was not properly prepared for the hike.