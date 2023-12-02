New Hampshire

Injuries reported in fiery 3-vehicle crash on I-93 in NH

Major traffic delays are being reported

By Marc Fortier

NH State Police

Multiple injuries are being reported after a three-vehicle crash and subsequent fire on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire on Saturday.

State police said shortly after 3 p.m. that I-93 north and south were closed at mile marker 31 in Bow due to a motor vehicle crash involving a fire.

Southbound lanes reopened a short time later, and one lane reopened northbound around 3:40 p.m.

State police said some injuries were reported, but the extent is not yet known.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Photos from the scene showed one vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the woods alongside the road, and large traffic delays.

No further details were immediately available.

More New Hampshire stories

Goffstown Dec 1

Man accused of stabbing mother to death at NH home

New Hampshire Dec 1

State trooper who fatally shot NH Hospital gunman likely prevented more injuries, AG says

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us