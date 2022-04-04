Local

Vermont

Inmate Found Dead at Correctional Center in Vermont

Vermont State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the North East Regional Correctional Center in St. Johnsbury

By Staff Reports

A male inmate was found dead at the North East Regional Correctional Center in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

The man was found unresponsive in his cell around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Vermont State Police said. He was given immediate medical attention but was later pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

This death is not considered suspicious at this time. Vermont State Police are investigating. The cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy, which will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

