Investigation continues 6 months after retired college dean was killed in Vt.

Six months after retired college dean and professor Honoree Fleming was shot and killed in Castleton, Vermont, state police say her case remains a top priority.

Fleming, 77, of Castleton, died from a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. She was found on the Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail about a mile south of the Castleton campus of Vermont State University.

State police said Friday that they're aware of a privately-funded financial reward for information in the case but that they've not received any tips that can specifically be tied to the availability of that money.

Police previously said they had received hundreds of tips as they continue searching for whomever killed Fleming. In their latest update, police said detectives are continuing to pursue and develop leads, following up on any tips they receive from the public.

Evidence analysis remains underway, they added.

“We want to reassure the public that this case remains a priority, and the state police has devoted and continues to devote significant resources to the investigation,” Capt. Jeremy Hill, commander of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, said in a press release. “Our thoughts remain with Honoree’s family, friends, loved ones and community.”

Police have previously said they are looking for a male person of interest in connection with Fleming's death. He is thought to be in his 20s, was described as having short red hair, was about 5'10" tall and was last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a black backpack.

A composite sketch was made public in October and is based on witnesses’ accounts of a man they saw on the trail before they came across Fleming's body.

Witnesses reported that the man was acting odd, and more than one person observed him, Capt. Scott Dunlap, commander of the Vermont State Police major crime unit, said last fall.

Handout A composite sketch on a person of interest in the death of Honoree Fleming in Castleton, Vermont. The sketch was released Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, based on witness interviews.

Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators should call police at 802-773-9101. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The investigation into Fleming's death remains active and ongoing.