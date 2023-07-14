Local

PLYMOUTH

Man wanted in deadly Myles Standish State Forest shooting

An arrest warrant was issued for John Geovanni Pires Monteiromacedo in the investigation into the killing of Robert Aponte-Flores on Wednesday at the state park in Plymouth

By Asher Klein

A wanted poster for John Geovanni Pires Monteiromacedo in the investigation into a fatal shooting at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A man is wanted in the deadly shooting of a person in Myles Standish State Forest on Wednesday, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was issued for John Geovanni Pires Monteiromacedo, 20, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

The shooting in Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth left a 25-year-old from New Bedford, Robert Aponte-Flores, dead. It was not believed to have been random, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Witnesses told investigators that Monteiromacedo and Aponte-Flores were involved in an altercation in a picnic area of the park, prosecutors said. They didn't share more about what allegedly took place in the altercation.

It wasn't immediately clear on what charges Monteiromacedo was wanted.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m., and Aponte-Flores was hit multiple times, authorities have said. Aponte-Flores was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, where he was later pronounced dead.

Robert Aponte-Flores, 25, was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials with the DA's office said.

A person was initially taken into custody in the investigation but police later said the person they had in custody was not the suspected shooter.

