Jerod Mayo Admits It Would ‘Take a Lot' for Him to Leave Patriots

Mayo admits it would 'take a lot' for him to leave Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jerod Mayo was a potential candidate for open head coach and defensive coordinator jobs earlier in the offseason, but the New England Patriots linebackers coach decided to remain in Foxboro.

The Patriots announced in January they had begun contract extension talks with Mayo, and he figures to play a prominent role on the coaching staff next season and in the years to come.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

What made Mayo decide to stay with the Patriots despite interest from other teams?

"First of all, my family is here. Second of all, I love it here in Boston," Mayo told reporters Tuesday. "I was pretty much raised here at this point. I came here in 2008. It would take a lot for me to leave. This is where I want to be. I feel the same way from the coaching staff and also from the Kraft family."

Has his role or title changed in any way since last season?

"I don't have a title yet, and I don't have any business cards," Mayo said. "There are some things they allowed me to participate in. I'm not exactly sure as far as the role, that's a (Bill Belichick) question."

Jerod Mayo: "It would take a lot for me to leave. This is where I want to be" pic.twitter.com/tydi5M6QGi — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) April 18, 2023

Mayo said he took part in the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach interviews the Patriots conducted earlier this year, which was a new experience for him.

Mayo is viewed as a rising star in the NFL coaching ranks and is highly respected by current and former players. It's unknown when Bill Belichick will retire from his role as head coach of the Patriots. When he does, it would make a lot of sense to elevate Mayo to that position, assuming he's still in Foxboro at that time.