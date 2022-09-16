Local

Anna Moriah Wilson

Killing of Vermont Cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson to Be Featured on ‘Dateline'

The suspect in the case, 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is accused of shooting Wilson after discovering the athlete had been romantically involved with Armstrong's cyclist partner

By Thea DiGiammerino

Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson
Family photo

The killing of Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, a star cyclist from Vermont, will be featured in the season opener of "Dateline NBC" Friday.

Wilson, a 25-year-old Vermont native who was in Austin, Texas, for a cycling race, was found by a friend bleeding and unconscious after she was shot multiple times inside a home on May 11. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A yoga instructor, 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, has been charged in Wilson's death. Armstrong shot Wilson after discovering the athlete had been romantically involved with Armstrong's cyclist partner, authorities have said.

The case set off what became an international manhunt for Armstrong, who U.S. Marshals say fled the area after speaking with investigators and eventually made her way to Costa Rica using someone else's passport and multiple aliases. She was found at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas and has since been deported back to the U.S. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

Dateline NBC

The two-hour Dateline special, "The Last Ride" with correspondent Keith Morrison will include interviews from those close to the case, including Armstrong's defense attorney. It airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

