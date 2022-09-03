Labor Day Travel Expected to Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

Officials from AAA are expecting this to be the busiest Labor Day weekend since 2019, before the pandemic.

Just in time, gas prices are getting a bit lower. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Massachusetts is now $3.95, according to AAA. That’s the first time it’s dipped below $4 since February.

Traffic started really picking up over the last couple of days but the Highway Administrator says we’ll see the worst of it on Monday, when people start heading back from their vacations out of state.

One thing that should help ease congestion -- MassDOT is shifting HOV and swing lanes to a holiday schedule this weekend, and pausing major construction projects like the Sumner Tunnel.

“We are expecting heavier than average congestion in those areas so you should plan ahead of you are taking those routes,” Jonathan Gulliver of MassDOT said.

AAA said one of the things that could keep people closer to home this weekend is inflation.

One gas station along Route 128 is down to $4.39 a gallon for regular unleaded, but it’s one of the highest priced stations in the area because it’s on the highway.

“It’s like the fact that we pay for gas at all is crazy, but I mean, at least it’s getting a little bit lower,” one traveler said. “Over here service plazas don’t really do you justice, but, I mean, at least they’re going down right?”