Large water main break floods Needham streets, causes sinkhole

There is an extremely large water main break that is flooding residential streets in Needham, Massachusetts, police announced Sunday night.

Needham police said the break is in the area of Frank Street, Lynn Road and William Street, adding that the road is compromised.

Video taken by NBC10 Boston shows a large sinkhole in the street, with crews on scene.

Police also warned Needham residents living in the area to not drink or use the water.

People are also being asked to avoid the area, with police noting this will be a prolonged operation.

Pictures released on the police department's Facebook page showed water in several roadways.

More information was not immediately available.