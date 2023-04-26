WATCH LIVE: Leaders to Celebrate Renaming of School After Civil Rights Icon Mel King

Local leaders will host an event on Wednesday to celebrate the renaming of the South End's McKinley Schools, in honor of the late civil rights icon Mel King.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper, along with students, school leaders and Joyce King, will be at Wednesday's event to celebrate the renaming of the McKinley Schools to the Melvin H. South End Academy.

The school is located on Warren Avenue in Boston's South End.

Mel King, who represented Boston's South End in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, died in March at the age of 94. He was a beloved member of the community, and was known for playing a key role in building race relations in a divided Boston, advocating for the underserved and serving as a mentor to future leaders.

King was the first Black person to reach a general election in a Boston mayor's race, when he ran against Ray Flynn in 1983.

Wednesday's renaming program will be held at 10 a.m.

