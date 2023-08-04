Local

lowell

Lowell standoff ends after SWAT team breaks down door

A person has been taken into custody and brought to a hospital for evaluation after being barricaded inside a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, police said

By Diane Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

A standoff ended peacefully Friday night in Lowell, Massachusetts, according to police.

The incident happened at a home on Methuen Street, beginning around 6 p.m.

Police released few details Friday, but said a person was barricaded inside.

A SWAT team used a battering ram to get in through the front door.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The person who was inside has been taken into custody and brought to a hospital for evaluation.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

This article tagged under:

lowellMassachusettsstandoff
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us