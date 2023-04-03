Local

Maine

Mad Cow? Jogger Injured in Close Encounter in Maine

A 43-year-old woman said she was charged by a cow which had escaped from a nearby farm

A Maine jogger encountered an angry cow, and it was no joke.

The Farmington Police Department shared details of the encounter on April Fools’ Day, a day after the actual encounter, and assured that this was no prank.

The 43-year-old woman told police she was preparing for a jog on the Whistle Stop Trail around 3 p.m. Friday when she was charged by the cow, which had escaped from a nearby farm. The cow lifted her off the ground with its horns, causing a cut that required stitches, before the jogger escaped, police said.

The woman did not require hospitalization.

The bovine’s owner was contacted and secured the animal, along with a large pig that had escaped. The matter was forwarded to the district attorney for review.

The owner's identity is being withheld, police said, pending possible charges. The animal control officer is also continuing to monitor the situation along with the cow's owner.

