Maine Dropping Indoor Mask Mandate, Physical Distancing Requirement

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that Maine is dropping its indoor mask order and lifting the physical distancing requirement at indoor public settings like restaurants and bars, effective May 24.

The decision is based on new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows fully vaccinated Americans not to wear face coverings indoors.

Physical distancing requirements will no longer be in place for indoor restaurants, bars, dining areas in camps or in congregate living facilities and break rooms.

It is still recommended that people in Maine who are not fully vaccinated wear face coverings in indoor public settings. The CDC also still requires masks to be worn on all planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation.

The May 24 date aligns with Maine's previously-established timeline to remove COVID-19 restrictions and allows those who have not yet been vaccinated -- including youths ages 12 to 15 -- to receive at least their first shot before the change.

“We welcome this new guidance and we agree – being vaccinated is the best way to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19," Mills said. "After a review of the new guidance, we are adopting the U.S. CDC’s recommendations, and we continue to strongly urge all Maine people to get their shots. There are appointments available across the state right now. As we get back to normal, rolling up your sleeve is going to ensure that you stay healthy and alive. Please don’t wait. Get your shot now.”

On Thursday, Mills updated the "Moving Maine Forward Plan" to lift all capacity limits and physical distancing requirements in all outdoor public settings on May 24. She also lifted capacity limits for indoor public venues.

So far, more than 70% of Maine residents age 18 and older have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine. The state continues to lead the nation in the percentage of its population that is fully vaccinated.