Maine residents, businesses affected by December storm qualify for tax relief, IRS says

Residents and business owners affected by the December storm that brought major flooding qualify for tax relief, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The tax relief applies to residents and businesses across 10 counties, including Androscoggin, Franklin, Hancock and Somerset, News Center Maine reported, citing the Internal Revenue Service.

Those who qualify will have until June 17 to file their tax returns and pay taxes due during the current period.

The IRS said anyone who needs an additional tax-filing extension should request it by April 15. Those who do will have until Oct. 15 to file.

Last week, President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration to help the impacted counties. The storm started on Dec. 17 and caused power outages and damaged properties across central and western Maine.