Local

Maine

Maine Residents Expected to See Their Electric Rates Rise in the Coming Months

Versant Power and Central Maine Power are both hiking prices

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

Residents of Maine could see their electric bills increase in the near future.

The state Public Utilities Commission has approved a rate increase for Versant Power customers. They will see roughly an 8% increase in their monthly bills. The first 4% will hit in July, and the rest in January.

Versant said it plans to use the extra funds for needed capital projects. The company's service territory spans over 10,000 square miles in five counties in central and northern Maine.

Meanwhile, Central Maine Power, the state's largest electric provider, also told state regulators it plans to increase its rates in the coming months. The company serves more than 650,000 electric customers in central and southern Maine.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The company said it needs to update aging infrastructure, including automating more of its grid, allowing workers to restore power with the flip of a switch instead of always having to send out crews.

"I think customers will see the benefits of this in the long run," Central Maine Power spokesperson Jonathan Breed told News Center Maine.

More Maine stories

Maine 1 hour ago

Bill Would Allow Tribes in Maine to Benefit From Federal Law

Maine May 31

Teen Struck by Tractor-Trailer While Getting Off School Bus in Maine

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us