Maine's investigative commission on Lewiston mass shootings holds first meeting

An independent commission established to review all aspects of the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, including how warning signs that the gunman was in a mental health crisis were not acted upon, is meeting for the first time Monday.

The panel created by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will use the meeting to get organized and discuss the path forward in determining the facts that led to the tragedy and the law enforcement response, officials said. The commission is charged with determining what happened, "including the time that led up to it and the police response to it."

The shootings at a bowling alley and a nearby bar on Oct. 25 in Lewiston killed 18 people and injured 13 others, making it the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history. The shooter was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot two days later.

Critics have pointed to missed opportunities to prevent the tragedy because the shooter had been known to law enforcement for months as family members and fellow reservists became increasingly worried about his mental state along with his access to firearms.

"It is important to recognize that, from what we know thus far, on multiple occasions over the last ten months, concerns about [the shooter's] mental health and his behavior were brought to the attention of his Army National Reserve Unit, as well as law enforcement agencies here in Maine and in New York," Mills said in her statement establishing the commission. "This raises crucial questions about actions taken and what more could have been done to prevent this tragedy from occurring."

Seven legal, investigative and medical experts are serving on the independent commission.

Former Maine Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Daniel Wathen will chair the commission, which will also include Maine's former chief psychologist, Dr. Debra Baeder; former Assistant U.S. Attorney for Maine George (Toby) Dilworth; former Maine Supreme Judicial Court Associate Justice Ellen Gorman; Geoffrey Rushlau, a former judge and district attorney for Sagadahoc and other counties; Community Services for Northern Light Acadia Hospital Medical Director Dr. Anthony Ng; and former U.S. Attorney for Maine Paula Silsby.

On Monday morning, Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey issued a joint statement in response to a request for subpoena power by the independent commission.

“As we pledged when we established the Independent Commission, we will do all we can to ensure the Commission has the resources and powers it needs to discharge its fact-finding responsibilities fully and properly," they said. "To that end, we support the Independent Commission’s request, and our offices will immediately begin consulting with the Independent Commission and legislative leadership to prepare legislation granting the Commission the power of subpoena, with the goal of having that legislation prepared for the Legislature’s consideration at the beginning of the next session.”