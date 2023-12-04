Evacuations underway after major crash, propane explosion in northern Vermont

Vermont State Police are warning motorists to avoid the area of Route 14 in Irasburg due to a major crash and propane explosion.

State police said in a press release shortly after 8:30 a.m. that routes 14 and 58 in Irasburg are closed, along with several other roads in the area. Police said a propane truck went into a river and caught fire.

"FIRST RESPONDERS ARE BEING PUSHED BACK DUE TO THE POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL EXPLOSIONS IN THE AREA," state police said in an email. "RESIDENTS IN THE AREA ARE BEING EVACUATED."

The Irasburg Fire Department shared a photo of the crash on Facebook around 8:50 a.m.:

The fire department said homes within a mile of the incident are bein evacuated.

Additional updates will be provided as details become available, police said. Motorists are being told to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Irasburg is a town of about 150 residents in Orleans County, located in northern Vermont about 20 miles from the Canadian border.