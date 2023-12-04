Weather

Storm drops 9 inches of snow in parts of New England, closing schools, leaving 40,000 without power

In greater Boston, the storm was mostly a rain event

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Parts of northern New England received up to 9 inches of snow overnight, while the stubborn storm system brought only rain to most of the Greater Boston region.

Hundreds of schools closed and over 40,000 customers were left without electricity as a result.

East Cabot, Vermont, got 9 inches of snow, with other areas of northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine topping out at 8 inches. Southern areas of all three states received between 1 and 3 inches.

Many New England ski areas got blasted with snow, including Maine's Sunday River, New Hampshire's Loon Mountain and Smugglers' Notch in Vermont.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

School closings were reported across the three northern New England states.

Some power outages were also reported. About 25,000 customers were without power in Maine on Monday morning, another 11,000 in Vermont and 6,000 in New Hampshire.

In Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, meanwhile, it was mostly a rain event.

Here's a look at snow totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

Maine

Farmington: 8"

Skowhegan: 6"

Kingsbury: 6"

Auburn: 5"

Dover-Foxcroft: 4.5"

Hope: 4"

Lisbon: 3.8"

Madrid: 3.1"

East Baldwin: 2.8"

Mechanic Falls: 1.1"

Portland: 1.2"

New Hampshire

Madison: 8"

Albany: 6"

Brookfield: 3"

Freedom: 1.8"

Center Sandwich: 1.5"

Hillsborough: 1.4"

Vermont

East Cabot: 9"

Albany: 8.8"

Greensboro: 8.7"

Norwich: 7.3"

Lunenberg: 7"

Eden: 7"

Landgrove: 7"

Johnson: 6.5"

Rochester: 6"

Tunbridge: 5.9"

Northfield: 5.7"

Newport Center: 5"

Waterbury Center: 5"

South Royalton: 4.8"

Orleans: 4"

Duxbury: 3.8"

Sutton: 3.6"

Island Pond: 3.5"

Marshfield: 3"

Morrisville: 3"

Bradford: 2.5"

St. Johnsbury: 2.3"

Wilmington: 2"

Shrewsbury: 1.8"

Williston: 1"

More weather news

forecast 4 hours ago

Mild start to the week with some sun making a return on Monday

Boston Oct 19

Winter is coming. Here's how El Niño may affect Boston's weather

This article tagged under:

Weathersnow
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us