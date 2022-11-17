Local

Tyngsboro

Man, 26, Seriously Hurt After Hit-and-Run on Route 3 in Tyngsboro, Troopers Say

The hit and run crash happened just before 5 a.m., state police said

Crews on scene of a hit and run
A pedestrian was seriously hurt Thursday morning in Tyngsboro after being hit by a truck, according to Massachusetts State Police.

It happened on Route 3 northbound just south of the New Hampshire state line, and the truck drove off after the crash, according to a state police spokesperson.

The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from Lawrence, was standing outside his car after being involved in a minor crash with another vehicle, troopers said. He is now in the hospital with injuries that are being considered life-threatening.

The crash scene was cleared just after 7 a.m. and an investigation is ongoing.

