Local

Massachusetts

Man Airlifted After Being Hit by Vehicle in Newburyport

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by an Acura RDX on Route 1 in Newburyport, Massachusetts, police said Wednesday

NBC10 Boston

A man was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. and responded to Route 1 near Hill Street, where a 25-year-old man had been hit by an Acura RDX.

First responders found the man suffering from serious injuries. He was airlifted to a Boston hospital.

The nature and extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNewburyportpedestrian crash
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us