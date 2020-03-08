Man Allegedly Threatened Gloucester Police Officer With a Machete

A man was arrested and is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening a Gloucester police officer with a machete, officials say.

Troy Hackney, 40, of Worthington, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, threats to commit a crime, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest following the incident on Thursday, March 5.

Police say a Gloucester officer spotted two vehicles parked illegally side by side while he was patrolling in the Lanes Cove area. The officer subsequently pulled up behind the vehicles and asked about their registration info. As he was doing so, a man, later identified as Hackney, exited one of the vehicles holding a machete and began to approach the officer while making verbal threats.

The officer ordered Hackney to drop the weapon and not come any closer, but police say Hackney disregarded those commands and continued to approach and threaten the officer.

With Hackney continuing to approach, the officer used his department-issued pepper spray to subdue Hackney and take him into custody with the support an arriving backup officer.

“This incident is an example of remarkable restraint and deescalation by an officer when confronted by an individual who posed a very serious threat to his safety,” Chief Edward Conley said. “This officer’s confident, mindful approach protected both he and the suspect from potentially suffering serious harm.”

Hackney was arraigned in Gloucester District Court and subsequently held on $2,000 bail. He was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.