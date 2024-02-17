Man arrested after Friday shooting that left man injured in Quincy

A man has been arrested after a shooting in Quincy, Massachusetts early Friday morning that left one person injured.

The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. in the area of Elm Avenue and Marlboro Street in the Wollaston section of city, Quincy police said Friday.

The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A man from Lowell, Massachusetts was arrested and charged with armed assault with intent to murder, possesing ammunition without FID card among other charges.

Police said the shooting doesn't appear to random and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Quincy Police Department at 617-479-1212.