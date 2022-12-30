Local

Logan International Airport

Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Loaded Gun at Logan Airport

This is the 31st gun that TSA has found this year at Logan Airport, which is a record-breaking figure, the agency said

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Hyde Park man was arrested Wednesday night after TSA discovered a loaded gun in a carry-on bag at Logan Airport in Boston, according to a news release from the agency.

TSA officers discovered the gun in a man's carry-on during a security screening in Terminal A, and an officer asked the man if the bag was his, according to the news release. The man then denied owning the bag, and headed to his gate, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police later responded and arrested the 36-year-old at his gate.

TSA officers have found 31 guns at Logan Airport security checkpoints this year, which is 11 more than the prior record set back in 2018, according to the agency.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Boston Logan International20222021202020192018
Number of Firearm Detections3118111820
Source: TSA

Passengers may travel with guns if they are in checked baggage, they are unloaded, packed separately from ammo in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

More Logan Airport Stories

Logan International Airport 6 hours ago

Just 1 Canceled Southwest Flight at Logan Friday as Airline Tries to Recover

Logan International Airport Dec 28

More Southwest Cancellations Wednesday at Logan as Airline Works to Recuperate

This article tagged under:

Logan International Airport
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us