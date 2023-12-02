Man arrested for robbery at Tewksbury convenience store

A man has been arrested in connection to a robbery to a convenience store in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, in November.

Police searched a residence in 12 Commonwealth Ave., in Lowell,6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 where the suspect was placed under arrest.

20-year-old Domenic Myers Yancy, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with armed robbery while masked and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Tewksbury police said they respondedthe area of Woburn Street in response to the armed robbery at Andy's Variety Package on November 19.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Investigators believe he was carrying a Tec9-style firearm with an extended magazine. During the search it was determined that the firearm brandished during the robbery was a replica.

"He made some demands to the clerk to get any money that was in the store," Lt. Michael Donovan of the Tewksbury Police Department told NBC10 Boston Monday.

Police say he took off not only with the cash, but also with two knives that were on display and $1,900 worth of vape pens.

"Anytime something like this, with a firearm, in our community, happens, it's pretty surprising," Donovan said. "Unfortunately, it does happen. Just not that often."