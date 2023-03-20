Man Arrested in Bridgewater Hit-and-Run That Injured 19-Year-Old Pedestrian

Police have made an arrest in last week's hit-and-run crash in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, that injured a 19-year-old pedestrian on St. Patrick's Day.

Bridgewater police say 20-year-old Ryan Dinocco was arrested at his Abington home on Monday afternoon and is facing several charges including leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, improper operation of a motor vehicle, speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and marked lanes violation.

According to police, the Bridgewater Police Department received several 911 calls around 5:15 p.m. on March 17 reporting that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on Burrill Avenue.

Witnesses told police the driver stopped briefly and then sped away at a high rate of speed.

Officers search the area immediately following the crash but were unable to find the suspect vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. She has since been released, police said.

Using video evidence in the area and help from the public on social media, police say detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a Lincoln MKZ and the alleged driver as Dinocco.

When officers found the vehicle, it had damage consistent with the crash, police said. Dinocco was subsequently taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court. Attorney information was not immediately available.

Police thanked those who provided tips and offered information over the past several days.

