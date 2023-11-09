Man arrested in connection to double homicide in Providence

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection to a double homicide in Providence, Rhode Island, that happened in late October, according to WJAR-TV.

Providence police said that Miguel Perez was arrested on Thursday by Warwick police.

Warwick police executed a search warrant at home on Highland Avenue, where Perez lived, reported WJAR-TV. During the search, a car with Massachusetts plates was also towed from the property.

The 29-year-old was then taken to the Providence Police Department.

The arrest is in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Hathaway Street on Oct. 28.

Sreylakh Ros, 30, and Brian Fernandez, 29, were discovered shot to death inside of a car that weekend. Police said this shooting was a targeted attack.