Providence sees violent weekend with 2 killed, 1 injured in shootings

It's unclear at this time if anyone was arrested in the two shootings

By Anthony Vega

WJAR-TV

The city of Providence, Rhode Island, saw a violent weekend, with two people fatally shot and another injured by gunfire, WJAR-TV reports.

The deadly shooting happened on Hathaway Street on Saturday morning, just near the Cranston line.

Police said a man and a woman were shot and killed inside of a car. They said this was a targeted attack.

Neighbors told WJAR-TV that they heard gunshots in the middle of the night. They said the area in normally quiet and that everyone knows each other.

A day later, Vladimir Rodriguez, 18, was a passenger in a car that was shot at multiple times in the north end of Providence, according to WJAR-TV. He was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital by the driver of that car.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was arrested in the two shootings. Police are expected to provide an update on Monday morning.

