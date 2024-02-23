chelsea

Man arrested in deadly Charlestown hit-and-run crash near Encore

A man was killed in the Dec. 18 crash, and the vehicle that hit him was believed to have sped off toward Everett

By Asher Klein

A man was arrested in a deadly December hit-and-run in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, near the Encore casino, on Friday, police said.

Jaydon A. Colon, 22, was arrested on Carter Street in Chelsea Friday morning at 7:45, local police said. He was wanted on charges including motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation.

Boston police were seen making an arrest Friday morning in Chelsea, and a representative for the department confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it was Colon being taken into custody.

The crash took place just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the intersection of Dexter and Alford streets, down the street from the Encore Boston Harbor casino. Officers found a stricken man at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police had said the car that hit him was believed to have driven off on Alford Street toward Everett.

It wasn't immediately clear how Colon was tracked down or whether he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

