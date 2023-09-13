Man arrested in shooting that injured 2 at Worcester Caribbean Festival

A man has been arrested on a set of warrants in a shooting that injured two people last month at the Caribbean Festival in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The shooting happened at Institute Park near Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Police said officers at the festival heard gunshots from the area of Salisbury Street and Boynton Street, causing a chaotic scene when the large crowd was trying to run to safety.

Two male victims — a 15-year-old and a 23-year-old — were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Worcester Police Department said Tuesday that a suspect, Omar Molina, had been arrested in neighboring Holden.

Molina faces charges of armed assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and firing a gun within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Gunfire erupted during a musical performance at the Worcester Caribbean American Carnival, near Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Festival attendee Nigel Richards told NBC10 Boston he heard at least give gunshots before the music stopped.

"Everything was going good and then things just spiraled out of control," he said. "I seen the whole crowd just started charging backwards, everybody else started following them. And that's all it took, everything started shutting down."

WPI released a statement Sunday night saying no students, faculty or staff were involved with or hurt as a result of the incident.

"While this situation did not take place on our campus, our hearts do go out to those who were injured or otherwise impacted," WPI's statement read.

According to police, both shooting victims appear to be innocent bystanders who were unrelated to the dispute and were not intentionally targeted.

Police said Molina would be arraigned, but they did not say when or in what courthouse.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.