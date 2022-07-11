Man Arrested on Indecent Assault Charge After 2 South Boston Incidents

A man has been arrested on an indecent assault charge after two reports of sexual assault were reported in a popular area in South Boston over the weekend.

Derek Leslie, a 32-year-old from South Boston, was arrested, Boston police announced Monday. While Leslie was arrested on one charge, police noted that two incidents remained under investigation Monday.

Police didn't release more information about Leslie's arrest, and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney to speak to the indecent assault charge.

Few details had been released about the indecent assault and battery incidents, which occurred in the area of East Broadway and Dorchester streets, police said Saturday.

The assaults were reported in the area of East Broadway and Dorchester streets, Boston police said.

The intersection is near many popular bars and restaurants in the city's Southie neighborhood, and residents have already been on alert after several reports of spiked drinks at bars around the city.

"I also have people very close to me that have had those experiences in South Boston in the last couple of months so it’s definitely something that before we all go out we talk about and everyone is even more concerned than you typically would be," one woman told NBC10 Boston on Saturday.

Detectives from the Boston Police Department's sexual assault unit are investigating the indecent assault and batteries -- an offense that generally refers to touching someone inappropriately without consent -- and are urging anyone with information to contact them by calling 617-343-4400.

Anonymous tips can also be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or you can text the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

Victims of sexual assault who would feel more comfortable seeking help from a non-law enforcement agency are encouraged to reach out to the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center for counseling and other free resources.

Boston police have reminded residents to be aware of their surroundings and to walk with people they know when possible, especially at night. Police also advise people to avoid distractions like talking on a cell phone or listening to music, and to call 911 if you believe someone is following you.