Man Awaiting Trial Held on $200K Bail After Conviction Overturned

Bruce Akers has been held without bail since his 2016 arrest stemming from the death of his neighbor, Douglas Flint

By The Associated Press

NECN

A Maine man whose murder conviction was overturned by the state’s highest court will have to pay $200,000 in bail to leave jail while he awaits a new trial.

Bruce Akers has been held without bail since his 2016 arrest stemming from the death of his neighbor, Douglas Flint. He was initially found guilty and sentenced to 38 years in prison, but the court overturned the conviction last year.

Akers’ case was in court for a hearing on Tuesday. His attorney, Kristine Hanley, asked that he be released, the Portland Press Herald reported. The judge instead set the bail at $200,000.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled last year that police violated Akers’ rights, and evidence and statements from officials should have been suppressed.

Flint was reported missing before police searched Akers’ property. Investigators found Flint’s body under a pile of deer carcasses and debris.

