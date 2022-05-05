Man Broke Into Women's Apartments, Sexually Assaulted Victims: PD

Police in Providence, Rhode Island are searching for a suspect accused in a series of break-ins and a sexual assault this week.

As our sister station WJAR-TV reports, police believe the suspect has been targeting college-age women who live in the Elmhurst area.

According to police, one victim reported early Tuesday morning that a man broke into her apartment on Pembroke Avenue and sexually assaulted her in her bed. She said the man also hit her and stole some things from her bedroom.

Two days later a second victim, who lives on Pinehurst Avenue, told police a man stuck his arm through her bedroom window and fondled her. The victim said she screamed to scare him off.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A third victim on Radcliffe Avenue said someone tried to break in through her window, but failed.

Police said they believe the suspect is targeting college-age women who live alone or appear to live alone. He suggested that women in the area stay with friends or family if possible while police search for a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Providence police at 401-272-3121.