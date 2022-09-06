Local

New Hampshire

Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store

Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, was held without bail pending his arraignment Tuesday

By Marc Fortier

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store.

Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.

Police in Epping, New Hampshire, said they received a call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday reporting a disturbance at the Dunkin' location at 62 Calef Highway, also known as Route 125. Officers arrived and took the suspect, later identified as Scheiner, into custody.

There were three victims of the assault, police said. One of them as taken by ambulance to Exeter Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Epping police were assisted by officers from the Brentwood and Kingston police departments.

The investigation is open and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Epping police at 603-679-5122 or by email at r.hero@eppingpd.com.

More New Hampshire stories

hiking 4 hours ago

Woman Dies Hiking Down NH Mountain With Fiancé, Despite CPR Efforts on Trail

New Hampshire Sep 5

4 Killed in Fiery Crash Sunday Night in Rollinsford, NH

This article tagged under:

New HampshireDunkinepping
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us