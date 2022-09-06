Man Charged With Assaulting 3 People at NH Dunkin' Store

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted three people during a confrontation at a local Dunkin' store.

Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged with three counts of simple assault and one count apiece of criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing report of crime or injury. He was held without bail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.

Police in Epping, New Hampshire, said they received a call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday reporting a disturbance at the Dunkin' location at 62 Calef Highway, also known as Route 125. Officers arrived and took the suspect, later identified as Scheiner, into custody.

There were three victims of the assault, police said. One of them as taken by ambulance to Exeter Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Epping police were assisted by officers from the Brentwood and Kingston police departments.

The investigation is open and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Epping police at 603-679-5122 or by email at r.hero@eppingpd.com.