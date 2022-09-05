4 Killed in Fiery Crash Sunday Night in Rollinsford, NH

Four men were killed in a fiery two-car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, on Sunday night, police said.

Rollinsford police and fire and ambulance personnel from York, Maine, were called to Route 4 in the area of Toll Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a serious crash.

Preliminary investigation by police showed that a Subaru Forester traveling east on Route 4 crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a Dodge Grand Caravan.

The adult male driver of the Subaru, the only person who was in that car, and an adult male passenger in the Dodge both died at the scene. The adult male driver of the Dodge and a second adult male passenger in that vehicle were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

The three people in the Dodge who were killed have been identified as Peter Ronchi, 58, Gavin Sorge Jr., 22, and Sean Kamszik, 23, all of South Berwick, Maine. The name of the driver of the Subaru is not being released pending notification of family members.

Route 4 was closed for several hours while the scene was cleared and the investigation was conducted, the fire department said.

The accident remains under investigation by Rollinsford police and the Strafford County Regional Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is asked to contact Rollinsford police at 603-742-8549, ext. 702 or by email at whancock@rollinsfordpolice.org.