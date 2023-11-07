Man charged with DUI in July crash that hurt a pedestrian in July

A man is facing drunken driving charges over a July car crash that left a pedestrian seriously hurt in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, this summer, authorities said.

Brian Morton, 34, faces charges including driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury in Providence County Superior Court over the July 12 crash, the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office said Tuesday.

The pedestrian was hit on Front Street about 9:35 p.m., officials said, and witnesses identified Morton as the driver. He allegedly admitted hitting the pedestrian with his vehicle and appeared to have alcohol on his breath.

After he showed signs of impairment following a field sobriety test, Morton was detained, officials said. The vehicle's owner allegedly told investigators that he Morton worked for him but didn't have permission to drive it.

Morton is due back in court on Nov. 29, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

While officials said the person who was hit was seriously hurt, they didn't give her recent condition.