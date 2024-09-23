Maine

Man charged with intentionally hitting ATV with his car in southern Maine

No serious injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

York County Sheriff

A 50-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he intentionally crashed his car into an ATV driven by a teen on Saturday in southern Maine.

The York County Sheriff's Department said their deputies responded to the intersection of Buff Brook Road and Lake Sherburne Road in Waterboro around 5 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance. Their investigation determined that Jason Campbell, of Waterboro, had intentionally crashed into a side-by-side ATV operated by a 17-year-old male. Campbell called the sheriff's department himself.

The driver and two passengers in the ATV suffered minor injuries in the crash but refused medical attention. The ATV sustained damage to its right front tire and axle, leaving it inoperable.

The sheriff's department said Campbell, who works on maintaining the grade on the road, got upset because the ATV was "ripping up the road." He was arrested and charged with aggravated reckless conduct, and the sheriff's department said they will be pursuing additional charges.

He was released on $500 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 12.

More Maine stories

Maine Sep 22

84-year-old Mass. woman injured during hike in Maine

Maine Sep 21

20-year-old arrested in connection to murder in Maine

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us