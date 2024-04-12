Man charged with negligent homicide after crash kills 2 people in NH

Two people seriously hurt in a crash in Gilsum, New Hampshire, last month have died of their injuries and a man accused of driving under the influence during that crash has now been charged with negligent homicide, New Hampshire State Police said Friday.

Alexander Bazarnicki, 29, was suspected of driving under the influence during a crash at 644 Route 10 on March 29.

Investigators say Bazarnicki was driving north in a Ford Transit van when he collided with a Kia Seltos traveling the opposite direction. The two people in the Kia - identified as 81-year-old David Bosma and Kathleen Bosma, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to state police, both of them have since died of their injuries.

Bazarnicki faces two counts of negligent homicide. He turned himself into the Cheshire County House of Corrections on Thursday where he was processed and bailed pending his arraignment, which is scheduled for Monday at Keene District Court.

More details were not provided.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov or 603-931-0179.