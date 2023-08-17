Rhode Island

Man dead after double shooting in Central Falls, RI

By Matt Fortin

WJAR

A double shooting on Wednesday night in Central Falls, Rhode Island, left a man dead, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The shooting happened on Garfield Street, where the two victims were shot in a van, which then crashed, WJAR reported.

The shooting was targeted, with state and local authorities saying they don't believe the public is at risk.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on scene, while the other was rushed to the hospital for care.

There have not been any arrests made at last check, and police have not publicly identified any suspects.

