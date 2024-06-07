New Hampshire

Man dead in apparent drowning at beach on Lake Winnipesaukee

Police say Thomas Lennon's death is not believed to be suspicious at this time

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Getty Images

A man died Thursday at a beach on Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and a drowning investigation is underway.

New Hampshire State Police say the Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue Department received a call around 6:16 p.m. reporting that a man had been found face down in the water at Carry Beach. First responders arrived on scene and were assisted by locals who got the man to shore for medical treatment.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead, police said. He has been identified as 65-year-old Thomas A. Lennon, of Wolfeboro.

Police say Lennon's death is not believed to be suspicious at this time. An investigation is underway.

All aspects of the incident remain under investigation, though, and anyone with information is asked to contact Marine Patrol at 603-293-2037.

