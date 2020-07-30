Local

Rhode Island

Man Dies Trying to Save 3 Teens From Rip Current

The man was swept under the water and wasn't found for five to ten minutes

A Rhode Island man apparently drowned after jumping into the water to save three teenagers caught in a rip current, police said.

Hoen Chin, 56, of Providence, was visiting Bristol with family and friends on Wednesday, Bristol police Capt. Brian Burke said in a statement.

Chin entered the water at about 2:30 p.m. when two 13-year-old youths and one 14-year-old got caught in the rip current, police said.

Chin was swept under the water and wasn’t found for five to 10 minutes, according to police.

He was pulled from the water by a bystander. Bystanders performed life-saving measures before emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene.

The teens made it to shore safely.

Chin was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

