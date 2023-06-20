Man killed in police shooting outside home in Fair Haven, Vt.

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man was killed Monday night in a police shooting outside a Fair Haven home.

State police say the shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. after police were called to a Washington Street residence for a report of an ongoing altercation.

According to a preliminary investigation, state police say, once a Fair Haven officer arrived on scene, an altercation occurred between the officer and a man outside the home. The officer subsequently fired his department-issued handgun, striking the man.

The man was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation is in its earliest stages and is being led by state police, as is standard practice in Vermont. The agency's crime scene search team is expected to be on scene Tuesday morning to process the location where the incident occurred.

The Fair Haven officer will be identified within 24 hours following the shooting, per standard practice, police said. The man who was shot has been named by officials.

When state police finish their investigation, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force, per standard protocol.

Anyone with information that might assist investigators is asked to call state police at 802-773-9101 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.