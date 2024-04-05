Gorham

Man sentenced for 2022 murders of man, woman in Gorham, NH

Holly Banks and Keith Labelle were found fatally shot in Banks' home on North Main Street, authorities have said

By Asher Klein and Matt Fortin

The man who fatally shot two people in Gorham, New Hampshire, in 2022 was sentenced Friday to two life sentences without the possibility of parole for their murders, prosecutors said.

Craig Keville, 35, was found guilty in late February of two counts of murder as well as for falsifying evidence and assault in the killings of Holly Banks, 28, and Keith Labelle, 42, on April 27, 2022.

Banks and Labelle were found fatally shot in Banks' home on North Main Street, authorities have said. An autopsy determined they died of homicide by gunshot.

Keville, of Berlin, New Hampshire, was arrested in Massachusetts several months after the shooting.

Attorney General John Formella said after his conviction that the verdict delivered "justice for Holly Banks and Keith LaBelle, and our hearts go out to their families and all those who knew and loved them."

Keville's life sentences will be served consecutively; he was sentenced to more time on the other charges for which he was convicted.

Gorham, a town with a population of about 2,700, is located in the White Mountains in the northern part of the state.

