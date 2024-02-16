Man taken to hospital after being shot in Quincy, police say

A man was shot in Quincy, Massachusetts, early Friday morning, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. in the area of Elm Avenue and Marlboro Street in the Wollaston section of city, Quincy police said Friday.

The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the shooting doesn't appear to random and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Quincy Police Department at 617-479-1212.