Man Told He'd Never Walk Again Taking on Falmouth Road Race

Twenty years after being told he’d never walk again, he’s taking on the 7 mile challenge as part of the race’s Numbers for Nonprofits Program.Cummings broke his neck in a diving accident on June 24th, 2000, when he was just 19 years old. Cummings says doctors weren’t sure if he’d survive, and when he did, they told him he’d be a quadriplegic. But Cummings was determined to prove them wrong and went to an intensive, exercise-based training program in California where he learned to walk again. Later, he returned to Massachusetts and founded Canton-based Journey Forward, a nonprofit that helps people with spinal cord injuries achieve their goals. The New Balance Falmouth Road Race is one of their main fundraisers, and this year, Cummings will walk it himself because of the virtual format that was put in place due to COVID-19. Runners and walkers can participate in their own neighborhoods by cumulatively completing the length of the course any time between August 15th and 29th. Cummings’ goal is to raise $20,000 for Journey Forward. Click here to learn more about supporting his run: https://journey-forward.org/falmouth-road-race-2020/.

Many of the race’s almost one hundred Numbers for Nonprofits groups, including Journey Forward, have slots available for participants to run or walk on their behalf. Anyone singing up to run for charity gets free entry to the race. In 2019, Numbers for Nonprofits participants raised $5.1 Million dollars for Massachusetts-based charities. This year, it’s expected those organizations will be in more need than ever before.

To sign up for the race, visit www.falmouthroadrace.com. Click on “Run for Charity” to learn more about the Numbers for Nonprofits groups. NBC10 Boston is the media partner of the New Balance Falmouth Road Race.