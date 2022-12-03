Man Wanted in Couple's Brutal Killing in Mass. Arrested in Florida

The man suspected of killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home is in custody in Florida, ending a dayslong manhunt.

Christopher Keeley was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after allegedly attacking a man with a hammer, a source told NBC10 Boston. Inmate information confirms Keeley, 27, was arrested Saturday morning on a fugitive warrant from out of state.

Keeley has been wanted in the killings of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a couple in their 70s, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their home Tuesday night. Keeley was acquainted with the couple, the Plymouth County district attorney has said, although he would not specify their relationship.

Prosecutors believe the attack was targeted and not random.

It wasn't immediately clear if Keeley had an attorney who could speak to his arrest. NBC10 Boston is reaching out to police and prosecutors in Miami Beach.

The search is on for a man suspected of killing a couple in Marshfield, Massachusetts.

Marshfield police responded to Gotham Hill Drive after 9 p.m. Tuesday for a wellbeing check, where they found the bodies of the married couple with "obvious signs of trauma," District Attorney Timothy Cruz has said.

A lawyer for Keeley's family has said they were cooperating with the investigation.

"The Mass State Police have been given the full cooperation of Mr. Keeley's family. The events that are alleged to have occurred are shocking and truly devastating to all involved. Our hearts go out to the entire Mattson family for their loss," the statement said.