Man who exposed himself at Tewksbury shopping center parking lot still at large

The incident took place at the Stadium Plaza Shopping Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, police said

Surveillance images of a man suspected of flashing a woman in the parking lot of a shopping center in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, and the pickup truck he was in.
Police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman in the parking lot of a shopping center in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, last month.

The flasher made a lewd comment to the woman as well, according to the Tewksbury Police Department. On Monday they shared surveillance images showing a driver in a grey hooded sweatshirt and the white pickup truck he was driving.

The incident took place at the Stadium Plaza Shopping Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, police said. The man drove off in the truck, but investigators couldn't find it or the man.

Police asked anyone with information about the man or the truck, a 4-door Ford with a yellow snow plow and a grey sander in its bed, to call them at 978-851-7373, email tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov or submit a tip anonymously to them here.

