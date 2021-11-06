Local

New Hampshire State Police

Man's Body Found Floating in Connecticut River in Charlestown, NH

Foul play does not appear to be suspected, New Hampshire State Police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two hunters spotted a man's body floating Saturday morning in the Connecticut River in Charlestown, New Hampshire, state police said.

The hunters called authorities after making the discovery around 10 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said. Troopers, marine patrol, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, North Walpole fire crews, and Charlestown police and fire departments responded to the call.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police are not releasing the man's identity until notification of next of kin is completed.

According to police, foul play does not appear to be suspected. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning at the NH medical examiner’s office.

Local

Gloucester 19 mins ago

Boat Catches Fire in Dry Storage at Gloucester Marina

Boston 4 hours ago

Celtics Brace for Results on Jaylen Brown's Hamstring

Anyone with information is ask to notify Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-293-2037 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@Dos.nh.gov.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire State PoliceNew HampshireCharlestownConnecticut River
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us