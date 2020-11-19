Marijuana Dispensary Gets OK to Replace Brighton Dive Bar Mary Ann's: Reports

A couple of years ago, it was reported that a dive bar that was popular with college students could end up being replaced by a dispensary. Now we have learned that these plans have taken a big step forward.

A message from Henry Santoro of WGBH indicates that a marijuana shop has been given approval to open in the Mary Ann's space in the Cleveland Circle section of Brighton, with a Boston Globe article saying that the Boston Cannabis Board has indeed voted to allow Happy Valley to open in the Beacon Street space. The Globe mentions that there has been criticism from nearby Boston College about the plan, with former Boston police commissioner Bill Evans--who is currently head of the security and police operations at BC--voicing concerns about the proposed shop at a public hearing last week, saying that it would "open the door to another drug that will impact these kids" and stating that "I'd take Mary Ann's over [the dispensary] any day."

Mary Ann's, which has been locked up and dark for awhile, is one of a few drinking spots that was taken over by the Greater Boston Bar Co. back in 2018, including The Tam in Boston's Theatre District and the Beacon Hill Pub, the latter of which is reportedly being replaced by a high-end restaurant.

Neighbors in Brighton debated whether the site of Mary Ann’s should be the location of a recreational marijuana dispensary.

The address for Mary Ann's (and the proposed dispensary) is 1937 Beacon Street, Brighton, MA, 02135.

