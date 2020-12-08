Local

Marijuana Is Now Maine's Biggest Agricultural Commodity

The state's year-to-date numbers do not include recreational marijuana, which totaled $1.4 million in October

Maine is known for its wild blueberries and potato farms but marijuana has surpassed them to become the state's most valuable crop.

The Portland Press Herald reports that medical marijuana sales totaled $221.8 million from January through October, more than double what had been sold by the same time last year.

The state's year-to-date numbers do not include recreational marijuana, which totaled $1.4 million in October, the first month stores opened for adult-use sales.

